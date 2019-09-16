Police seize $2 million of cannabis during traffic stop near Toronto
Minimal amounts of cannabis may be legal to carry in Canada, but a traffic stop in Cobourg, Ontario led to police seizing an undoubtedly illegal amount of it.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped a white rental van in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 around 2 a.m. on Saturday after receiving word of a possible impaired driver.
Officers then allegedly discovered 426 pounds of marijuana in the van — with a street value of approximately $1.9 million.
I bet they were not losing $42 million, selling #weed....— ʙɪɢ ᴡɪʟʟ🍁 (@WillontheRadio) September 16, 2019
Ahem 👀 #onpoli #cdnpoli
"Over 400 pounds of #marijuana was allegedly seized during a traffic stop near #Cobourg. A #Toronto man and #Oakville man are now facing drug charges." https://t.co/E59reUoogo#CannabisCanada pic.twitter.com/i5XYLM3JPb
For reference, the law says Canadians can have up to 30 grams of cannabis on them in public.
Personal use now that pot is legal. Yes, it is a lifetime supply.— Patrick Wong (@nightfly4257) September 16, 2019
The drivers, a 26 year-old man from Oakville and a 32 year-old man from Toronto, are now facing multiple drug and trafficking charges.
Ontario Provincial Police handout photo
Join the conversation Load comments