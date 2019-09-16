City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
cannabis bust toronto

Police seize $2 million of cannabis during traffic stop near Toronto

City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Minimal amounts of cannabis may be legal to carry in Canada, but a traffic stop in Cobourg, Ontario led to police seizing an undoubtedly illegal amount of it.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped a white rental van in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 around 2 a.m. on Saturday after receiving word of a possible impaired driver. 

Officers then allegedly discovered 426 pounds of marijuana in the van — with a street value of approximately $1.9 million.

For reference, the law says Canadians can have up to 30 grams of cannabis on them in public. 

The drivers, a 26 year-old man from Oakville and a 32 year-old man from Toronto, are now facing multiple drug and trafficking charges.

Lead photo by

Ontario Provincial Police handout photo

