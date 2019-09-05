The Toronto sign is being replaced and a small town in Ontario wants it

Toronto may be getting rid of its iconic sign to replace it with a more durable version, so why shouldn't another town inherit it?

It seems like they just might.

According to CTV News, residents of a small town just one hour east of Toronto called Orono often refer to themselves as "Toronto without the T's," and they're hoping to be the sign's new home.

Orono residents have reached out to Mayor John Tory in request of the sign ⁠— they're hoping it'll help boost their struggling tourism industry.

And really, let’s be honest @JohnTory, who else would be able to use it? We will take extremely good care of it. We promise!!!! — Dan O'Toole (@tsnotoole) September 4, 2019

Mark Rutherford, an Orono resident, told CTV the town used to get hundreds of thousands of travellers each year.

That was until a newly-installed highway divider, intended to improve traffic safety, diverted people away.

Rutherford told CTV the town's businesses began to struggle due to the lack of visitors, and in the past year alone they've lost a grocery store, an LCBO, a CIBC bank, and other small shops, too.

Also, our town really needs this. The bakery just closed, our bank left town, the grocery store closed, the LCBO left…… Orono needs to catch a break. @JohnTory — Dan O'Toole (@tsnotoole) September 4, 2019

Each letter in the sign stands individually, so residents are hoping to receive only the letters necessary for their town's name.

Still, Tory told CTV he's willing to talk to them but doesn't think the sign should be broken up.

"We need more love for Toronto in the province of Ontario, including from Orono, so maybe we can do something where some of the time it's lit up saying Orono and the rest of the time lit up saying Toronto," Tory said.

But Rutherford said Orono would even be willing to accept the T's if need be — anything to help get the town back on its feet.