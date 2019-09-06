Markham is hosting its own version of Doors Open Toronto

Doors Open Markham is about to hit the city this weekend, meaning urban explorers will soon gain access to some of Markham's most intriguing and beautiful buildings.

Now in its seventh year, Doors Open Markham is much newer than its Toronto counterpart, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this past May.

The selection of sites is also a lot more limited (there are only 20 spots to visit, as opposed to the more than 150 sites offered around Toronto). That may be a good thing, though, if you're trying to fit in as many architectural beauties as possible.

The Wong Dai Sin Temple on Steeles is sure to be a popular spot. Built in 2015 by Shim-Sutcliffe Architects, the Taoist temple won the 2016 Governor General's Medal for Architecture in 2016 for its elevated design and motorized skylights within.

One of the oldest buildings in Markham, the Heintzman House, will be offering a glimpse into the brick cottage-turned-elegant home from 1816.

Also from the 19th century is the Markham Village Train Station, a restoration of the Toronto and Nipissing Railway station that opened in 1871.

For coffee, make sure to check out the roaster Hatch Specialty Coffee, which supplies some of Toronto's best cafes with their beans. Or hit up Rouge River Brewing Company to check out Markham's first craft brewery.

And if you're a fan of ghost stories, make sure to visit the Thornill Village Library. Converting a Neoclassical home built in 1851 into a public library in the 1970s, the house is apparently haunted by its original owner Ellen Ramsden.