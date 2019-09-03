Emergency room professionals are pleading with Ford to reverse cuts to public health

Since the Ontario government announced controversial funding cuts to public health and child care just two weeks ago, city officials and residents alike have expressed their concerns.

Many are warning of the potential harm to those in need if these cuts are implemented, and today over 100 emergency room professionals put their two cents in, too.

Emergency care providers from eight hospitals in the GTA released an open letter to Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott outlining the dangerous consequences these cuts could produce and urging them to reverse them.

Today, more than 100 Toronto emergency room professionals released an open letter urging the Province to reverse their harmful cuts to public health. https://t.co/ai0UuP1RTO — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) September 3, 2019

"We the undersigned emergency care providers write to you to express our grave concern regarding the Government’s renewed commitment to cut critical funding to Toronto Public Health," the beginning of the letter states.

"Toronto Public Health services play a vital role in keeping people healthy and reducing undue stress on our already overburdened emergency departments."

The letter goes on to point out some of the specific services at risk because of these cuts, including but not limited to harm reduction services, diabetes prevention programs, food safety programs and smoking prevention programs.

Speaking with emergency room doctor Dr. Raghu Venugopal on impact of new Ford government cuts to public health. Cutting public health is harmful, shortsighted, and fiscally irresponsible. This is nothing more than the downloading of provincial responsibility onto municipalities. pic.twitter.com/yy4Atw1VFy — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) September 3, 2019

Under the funding changes, municipal governments will be responsible for 30 per cent of public health care costs.

Previously, cost-sharing arrangements between municipalities and the province varied. In some cases, Ontario paid 100 per cent or 75 per cent of public health care costs.

The cuts are currently set to take effect on January 1, 2020.

"Keeping people healthy and out of the emergency department is good for patients, our hospitals, taxpayers and ultimately the entire community," the closing paragraph of the letter reads.

"We urge the provincial government to reinstate funding for public health immediately."