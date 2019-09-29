Early voting in Toronto for the 2019 federal election in Canada

Early voting in Canada for the federal election in 2019 is easier than you think.

Election day takes place on Monday, October 21, and though candidates are still in the midst of pushing their political platforms to the citizenry, there are several different methods to get your vote in before then.

If you're eager to cast your ballot, here are all the ways you can vote before election day.

Advance polling days

You can vote at your assigned polling station between Friday, October 11 to Monday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To figure out where your polling station is, check your voter information card, which you should receive in the mail. Or, you can call to ask your nearest Canada Elections office, which can be found by entering your postal code into the Voter Information Service website.

On campus

Students, faculty, and staff of universities and colleges can vote on campus between Saturday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 9, from morning until evening.

Here are all the Toronto campuses that are participating in early voting:

Centennial College

George Brown College

Ryerson University

Seneca College

University of Toronto (both downtown and Mississauga locations)

York University

Make sure to check with the school for exact campus locations and times.

Voting by mail

If you won't be physically in the city, or the country, to vote on October 21, you can apply online for a special ballot voting kit, which lets you vote from anywhere in the world.

If you're out of the country, you might have the option of using the Canadian embassy or consulate as your mailing address, but you'll have to arrange it with them beforehand.

For online applications, make sure you have digital images of at least two pieces of identification with your picture, name, and current address. That includes a driver's license, health card, phone bills, and bank statements.

Or, if you are in the country at this point, you can bring any of these pieces of ID to your nearest Elections Canada office. You'll have to take an oath.

Your special voting kit should have the following:

a special ballot

a blank white envelope

an envelope with your name, riding, and a space where you can sign

a return envelope

voting instructions

Keep in mind that you should apply for your special ballot voting kit ASAP: the deadline for Elections Canada to receive your completed and mailed ballot is October 15.

Elections Canada office

Use what's called the special ballot process to pick your candidate between now and October 15, 2019, at 6 p.m.

Just like voting by mail, you'll have to provide proof of ID and address in person at your nearest Elections Canada Office. Head there in person and you'll be able to vote before actual election day.

You can also call Elections Canada at 1(800)-463-6868 for more details information or to speak with staff.