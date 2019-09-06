Raccoons are getting drunk in Ontario from fermented fruit and the videos are hilarious

Raccoons are nocturnal animals, which explains why we don't often see them wandering around in broad daylight.

But in Stittsville, Ontario, multiple raccoons have been spotted stumbling all over the place, and it turns out it's because they're drunk.

That's right, according to the CBC, numerous intoxicated raccoons have wandered into people's yards and fallen asleep out in the open.

Raccoons are getting "drunk" on fermented fruit and stumbling around Stittsville: https://t.co/YFQSARfnq3 via @RobynMillerCBC pic.twitter.com/09LOokQwuL — CBC Ottawa (@CBCOttawa) September 6, 2019

One Stittsville resident, Emily Rodgers, told the CBC that she came home to find a semi-conscious raccoon in her backyard.

She said he was dragging his legs, wobbling, having a hard time standing up and it was clear something was wrong.

Poor little drunk raccoon. https://t.co/riy7L6VFK5 — Rebecca Zandbergen (@RebeccaZandberg) September 6, 2019

Another Stittsville resident named Julie Fong told the CBC a bylaw officer came to her door asking to access her backyard because someone had called about a raccoon in the area that appeared inebriated.

Fortunately, these raccoons aren't breaking in to your liquor cabinet.

Michael Runtz, a biology professor at Carleton University, told CBC they're likely getting drunk off fallen fermented fruit.

Heat can often cause fruit to ferment, and the raccoons may be overindulging on it and getting tipsy.

He said it's best to leave the animals alone to sleep it off, but if something seems really wrong, you can always call animal control officers.

Who knows? Maybe they're just trying to have a little fun before summer officially comes to an end like the rest of us.