City
Tanya Mok
Posted 9 hours ago
Dramatic fire at Toronto condo building sends fire and smoke into the sky

A condo by Don Mills and Sheppard caught on fire today, resulting in massive clouds of black smoke and falling debris. 

Flames were seen erupting out of windows in Emerald City condos, a high rise at 70 Forest Manor Rd., several hours ago. 

Toronto Police reported that there was debris falling on the north side of the building. 

The incident forced Sheppard Ave. to close east of Don Mills. 

Thankfully no injuries were reported; within an hour, the fire was extinguished and Sheppard Ave. was reopened.

Rodrigo Palheras

