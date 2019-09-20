Donald Trump responds to the Justin Trudeau blackface scandal

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's now-infamous brownface and blackface photos continue to make international headlines today as more and more powerful people weigh in on the racist makeup scandal.

Reporters have been waiting with baited breath for Donald Trump to tweet his thoughts since the Trudeau photos leaked, but the U.S. President has been atypically quiet online so far.

To be fair, he's got his own bombshell controversy controversy to deal with at the moment.

Still, the people want to know: What does the leader of Canada's closest ally think about Trudeau's blackface photo scandal?

"I was hoping I wouldn’t be asked that question," said the President to reporters during a Q&A with Australian PM Scott Morrison at the Oval Office on Friday morning.

President Trump on Justin Trudeau: "I was surprised, and I was more surprised when I saw the number of times and you know, I've always had a good relationship with Justin. I just don't know what to tell you. I was surprised by it actually." pic.twitter.com/ONLaU0SAvo — The Hill (@thehill) September 20, 2019

"I'm surprised," continued Trump. "I was more surprised when I saw the number of times. And I've always had a good relationship with Justin. I just don’t know what to tell you. I was surprised by it, actually."

Trump declined to speak any further on the subject, but his reaction speaks volumes to critics of Trudeau's actions in 2001, when he dressed up in brownface for an "Arabian Nights"-themed work party.

Earlier photos of the PM in blackface singing "Day O" at a high school talent show and video footage of him wearing brown body paint from head to toe have also now been published since the original leak on Wednesday night.

Trudeau told reporters in an apology speech on Thursday that, while deeply sorry and regretful of his actions, he couldn't definitively say that there aren't more old, racist photos of him out there that could come to light in the future.