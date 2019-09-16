Deadly shooting in Mississauga linked to rap music video

A brazen daytime shooting that killed one innocent, 17-year-old bystander and injured five others on Saturday was likely prompted by an inflammatory music video filmed at the same location, according to police.

Calling the incident "an ambush-type attack," Peel Police told reporters on Sunday that the intended targets of the shooting had released a rap video "challenging other people within the community" at an earlier date.

The same group was preparing to film another video in a Malton parkette on Saturday when, around 6:30 p.m., seven individuals wearing balaclavas and dark clothing "indiscriminately" opened fire.

This. Must. Stop.

All over, apparently, a rap video.

6:30pm.

In a residential complex.

Lives changed forever.

Speak up. End this stupidity.

Call Peel Regional Police 905 453-3311 or CRIMESTOPPERS if you have ANY INFORMATION. https://t.co/FYpjKrdkia — John W. Harris🇨🇦🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ (@JohnWHarris15) September 15, 2019

The parkette, located behind a rental housing complex on Darcel Avenue near Morning Star and Goreway Drives, was occupied by an ice cream truck at the time of the shooting.

Residents of nearby apartment buildings, including several families with young children, were gathered around the ice cream truck when the gunfire started, according to Peel Regional police.

A 17-year-old boy who was not involved in the video production was shot and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified by community leaders as Jonathan Davis, a Grade 12 student who lived in the nearby housing complex. Police say that the young man was not an intended target of the crime.

Five other people were injured as a result of the shooting: A 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and a 50-year-old woman. All were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and are said to be in stable condition.

"This brazen act of violence will not be tolerated," said Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord in a statement on Sunday.

"This incident appears to be a targeted attack and I'd like to reassure the community that their safety is the number one concern for me and for the men and women of Peel Regional Police."

At least seven suspects remain at large, and police are asking anyone with information — including the driver of an ice cream truck that fled the scene — to contact Crime Stoppers.

"Due to the amount of evidence and witnesses present, this investigation will take some time," said McCord. "We will keep the community apprised as the investigation progresses and share information, as we are able to."