Everyone is really mad at Brampton's mayor for blaming Toronto for gun violence

Brampton's mayor is in some hot water this week, and one unfortunate tweet is to blame.

Patrick Brown tweeted Monday about a shooting on Highway 401 in Brampton that left one person dead and another seriously injured, but his comments are what immediately stirred up controversy.

"I am sick & tired of 416 gang activity spilling over into Peel Region," he wrote. "This is yet another reminder that gang activity doesn’t respect postal codes."

I am sick & tired of 416 gang activity spilling over into Peel Region. We still have not received any of the gun & gang funding that Toronto & Ottawa receive. This is yet another reminder that gang activity doesn’t respect postal codes.The province needs to look at bigger picture https://t.co/XoIZhwjfoB — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) September 16, 2019

Brown's comments appear to blame Brampton's gun violence on Toronto. And while it's true that Toronto has experienced a recent surge in gun violence, many are saying that has nothing to do with Brampton.

"Peel's gang activity is it's own. You should know this. Don't blame others for your problems, do something to fix them," one Twitter user wrote in response to the Mayor.

"Perhaps it's Brampton gang/guns spilling into the 416. You can't just come out with these statements with no evidence whatsoever," another wrote.

Some are pointing out that Brown may have intended to emphasize the fact that Brampton is seriously lacking when it comes to funding and assistance from the province.

I think what he means to emphasize is that Brampton doesnt get the same gun funding aa Toronto yet seems to be having the same issue — Kim (@iamK_T) September 16, 2019

But some are also saying his phrasing could've used some work.

Way to shift blame. There's bound to be some bad people in every major city or district. But I do agree, more funding is needed from the province to curb gang violence and crime. — Ren (@ren_aoi) September 18, 2019

After receiving an abundance of criticism for the tweet, Brown spoke out, but he stood behind the comments.

In an interview with The Toronto Star, he said he was tweeting out of frustration that his community is waiting on funds to address gun violence.

He also tweeted a thread about the need for funding to address gang and gun violence in Brampton in defense of his original tweet.

According to Peel Police, our gang activity is from gangs that identify themselves with Toronto community based names but their members are dispersed throughout the GTA including Peel Region. This is why I have been making the point that we need regional solutions & funding! — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) September 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Toronto Mayor John Tory told the Star he understands Brown's frustrations, but he also said blaming Toronto just isn't the solution.