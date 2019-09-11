City
ben affleck

Police are on the lookout for a Ben Affleck lookalike who stole booze from an LCBO

Looks like Batman might be more of a villain than a superhero these days, because a man who looks almost exactly like Ben Affleck stole a bottle of booze from an LCBO in Milton.

The man — who is described by police as white, about six-foot-one, 200 pounds, with reddish brown hair and a moustache and beard — was at the LCBO at 1025 Bronte St. South on Thursday, August 8.

According to Halton Regional Police, he stole alcohol with a total value of $53.90. 

Police are asking that anyone who knows the man inform Halton Crime Stoppers. 

Actor Ben Affleck has yet to publicly claim his innocence like David Schwimmer did when his doppleganger stole someone's bank card last year, so it's hard not to wonder if it could really be him.

Lead photo by

Halton Regional Police

