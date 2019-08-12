A woman was caught on camera screaming racial slurs outside Toronto City Hall

Disturbing video footage of a young woman hurling racist remarks and spitting at a Toronto resident is circulating like wildfire online today, inspiring shock and outrage across the board.

Farhan Rana, who works across the street from Toronto City Hall, says that he was taking a walk around the iconic Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square during lunch when he was confronted by someone he didn't know.

"Suddenly, a small woman yelled in my ear to 'get out of my country' along with other well wishes," he wrote in an Instagram story. "I walked past her and ignored her remarks."

The woman is alleged to have started following Rana, who turned around to begin filming her.

A woman was just caught on camera screaming racial slurs outside #Toronto City Hall - 📹 u/farhanrana https://t.co/g0g1ZBVqsK pic.twitter.com/p4m6CfYeqy — blogTO (@blogTO) August 12, 2019

The woman is seen in a subsequent video holding a sign encouraging people to vote for federal Conservative Party leader and Prime Ministerial hopeful Andrew Scheer.

She proceeds to yell at Rana, saying repeatedly that "this is a country" of men" and that "you can't f*ck it up, you savages."

Rana laughs in disbelief as the angry woman moves closer. She eventually spits at him after asking "you wanna fight me?"

"Get the f*ck home! Go home!" she can be heard yelling. "This is a place of men, not for [racist expletive]."

This chick in Nathan Phillips square is yelling the N word and was spitting on minorities and assaulting people. While holding a "Vote Andrew Sheer" sign. Wow... #OnlyInAmericaEh? pic.twitter.com/w2KvLID7Tc — Sheldon Jones (@sheldonjones83) August 12, 2019

The shocking footage has spread like wildfire since it was posted to Reddit late Monday afternoon, prompting many online to decry the woman's behaviour.

One Redditor commented that they saw the woman "being taken by three officers" while still spewing hate speech directed towards Chinese and African Canadians. Rana wrote similarly on Instagram that Toronto police "have her in custody now."

Toronto Police Constable David Hopkinson confirmed Monday evening that a woman was taken into custody earlier in the day "for assaulting people at Nathan Phillips Square."

Talya Davidson, 28, has been charged with Assault and 3 counts of Assault Peace Officer.