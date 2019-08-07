Video captures hilarious interaction between police and woman at Vaughan drive-thru

A woman in Vaughan was arrested and charged with impaired driving when she refused to move her car from a drive-thru, but she didn't seem to care as long as she got her hands on some food.

Although it was all she could talk about when confronted by police, it turns out the woman never even placed a food order.

The exchange was so strange that York Regional Police shared the video online.

DRIVE THRU IMPAIRED - This driver was one of 26 we charged with impaired-related criminal driving offences this past long weekend. Just so you know, she never did place an order for food. For more info on this incident click the link --> https://t.co/2Qio5tf3en #NotOneMore pic.twitter.com/2JsnDBsYiN — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 7, 2019

When police officers first approached her while she was standing in the drive-thru outside her vehicle, they asked her for identification.

To that, she repeatedly replied she was simply ordering food.

"I wasn't driving, I was just ordering some food," the woman said.

When the officer replied by asking how the vehicle got there, the woman said she didn't know and was just trying to order food.

The officer asked the woman for ID again, to which she answered, "Yes, once I get the food."

The woman eventually admitted to driving and was then arrested.

Oh god, I’m shaking my head. The conversation: I’m not driving, I’m just ordering some food. Officer asks: how did you get here? Answer: obviously I drove, but now I’m not driving I’m ordering food. Is this woman stupid? When will people learn to not drink & drive? 😡🤬🙄🙄 — Mehul M (@Mehul_Makwana) August 7, 2019

Sadly, this driver was only one of 26 people arrested by York Regional Police for impaired driving during the long weekend.

"York Regional Police continues its ongoing efforts to stop impaired driving on our roads through enforcement and education, but the greatest impact in improving road safety comes from the partnership of our citizens and road users in York Region," police said in a press release.

When the woman was taken in for a breath test, she blew way over the legal limit of alcohol. She was charged with Impaired Operation, and she never did get any food.