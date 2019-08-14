6 TTC subway stations are closing this weekend

Similar to last week, instead of a full-weekend of subway closures, this time around we only see a full closure one of the days. Yippie!?!

Line 3: This Sat. only, there will be no service on Line 3 due to track maintenance. Shuttle buses will run. #TTC

There will be no subway service on Line 3 from Kennedy to McCowan stations on August 17 due to power rail replacement.

While there won't be any closures on Line 1 this weekend, subway service will be starting late on both August 17 and August 18.

Line 1: This Sat. only, subway service between Bloor/Yonge and Osgoode will begin at noon due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. #TTC

Transit users can expect Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode station to start by noon on August 17. This is to accommodate testing of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.

This Sun. only, subway service between Sheppard West and Wilson will begin at noon due to scheduled maintenance. Shuttle buses will run. #TTC

The following day, August 18, subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations will start by noon to accommodate installation of an HVAC unit at Wilson Yard.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closures.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on August 24 and August 25 to accommodate Metrolinx construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.