City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

6 TTC subway stations are closing this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Similar to last week, instead of a full-weekend of subway closures, this time around we only see a full closure one of the days. Yippie!?!

There will be no subway service on Line 3 from Kennedy to McCowan stations on August 17 due to power rail replacement.

While there won't be any closures on Line 1 this weekend, subway service will be starting late on both August 17 and August 18

Transit users can expect Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode station to start by noon on August 17. This is to accommodate testing of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.

The following day, August 18, subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations will start by noon to accommodate installation of an HVAC unit at Wilson Yard.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closures.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on August 24 and August 25 to accommodate Metrolinx construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Lead photo by

Edward Brain

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People in Toronto are complaining about smells from a gelatin plant

6 TTC subway stations are closing this weekend

Toronto hospital opens traditional Indigenous healing sweat lodge

Amtrak wants to start running trains between Toronto and Chicago

TTC fire investigation shuts down huge stretch of Toronto subway system

Justin Trudeau keeps taking shots at Doug Ford during press conferences

Toronto-bound WestJet flight forced to turn around after hitting a bird

Toronto taxis might be illegally refusing metered rides outside concert venues