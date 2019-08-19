A TTC bus driver stopped at a local lemonade stand to buy cookies for his passengers

It's easy to get swept up in the constant barrage of negative news stories, but every once a while, something happens that reminds us life is beautiful.

Like the TTC bus driver who stopped at a local lemonade stand multiple times yesterday to buy cookies from kids and hand them out to his passengers, for instance.

Andrea Hare Sears said she was walking in Highland Creek yesterday when she saw a TTC bus parked on the side of the road.

"I was walking home from the park with my kids and happened to see the bus pull up in front of the stand," she said by private message on Monday. "I thought it was just a TTC [bus] stopping randomly like they sometimes do, but I saw him get off the bus and go up to the kids."

She said the driver proceeded to buy cookies from the children at the stand.

"I saw him give the kids money, get some cookies and get back on the bus. As I walked by the bus I saw him give passengers the cookies," Sears said.

"I thought it was so sweet, and the kids where thrilled."

Sears took to Facebook to post about what she saw, and it has since been shared 79 times.

Nathalie Sinson, whose kids were running the lemonade stand, commented on that post, saying that the driver returned four times throughout the day.

Sinson said the bus driver asked passengers if they wanted to buy anything from the stand. He also purchased some goodies himself and passed them around.

"The kids were happy to make that extra money by people who were just riding the bus," Sinson said. "He stopped four times on his route to make us feel extra special."

She added that another bus driver also stopped his bus once yesterday to do the same thing.

"It was an awesome experience to have a nice man, a bus driver, stop in front of our house and ask his passengers if they wanted to buy lemonade and cookies from the kids," she said. "He was just so nice. Made everyone feel special!"

Both Sears and Sinson said they have no idea who the driver was, and though they wish they had asked, he simply bought the cookies and went on his way ⁠— wanting no recognition for his adorable good deed.