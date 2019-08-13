Toronto-bound WestJet flight forced to turn around after hitting a bird

It's a bird! It's a plane! Actually, it's both!

That's right, passengers on Toronto-bound WestJet flight WS660 had their travel plans interrupted when they were forced to return to Calgary after hitting a bird earlier today.

Update BIRD STRIKE

Westjet #WS660 to Toronto returned to Calgary. Reported bird strike on departure followed by left engine vibration. Landed and taxied to gate. https://t.co/oyuySZ28w2 pic.twitter.com/yIUz15N7b6 — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) August 13, 2019

WestJet told CTV News the plane hit a bird while taking off and turned back as a precaution.

And bet the bird is having a bad day too :) — Troy Magennis (@t_magennis) August 13, 2019

WestJet also said they took the plane out of service for a maintenance inspection and emergency vehicles were called, just in case.

After the flight returned to its departing location, the 165 passengers went back to the gate to await a different flight.

Poor bird :( — ETstream90 (@ET_games1) August 13, 2019

There were no passenger injuries reported and the plane had a safe landing, but sadly the same can't be said definitively for the bird.