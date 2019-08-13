City
westjet flight

Toronto-bound WestJet flight forced to turn around after hitting a bird

It's a bird! It's a plane! Actually, it's both!

That's right, passengers on Toronto-bound WestJet flight WS660 had their travel plans interrupted when they were forced to return to Calgary after hitting a bird earlier today. 

WestJet told CTV News the plane hit a bird while taking off and turned back as a precaution.

WestJet also said they took the plane out of service for a maintenance inspection and emergency vehicles were called, just in case. 

After the flight returned to its departing location, the 165 passengers went back to the gate to await a different flight.

There were no passenger injuries reported and the plane had a safe landing, but sadly the same can't be said definitively for the bird.

