Toronto ranked one of the most diet-obsessed cities in the world

Different diet trends always come and go, but there's no question that we're a society obsessed with thinness.

So, where specifically does Toronto stand in terms of the most diet-obsessed cities in the world, you ask?

Sadly, according to a new study from Chef's Pencil, Toronto is the 10th most diet-obsessed city in the world.

The study looked at Google Trends’ data for searches on the topic of diet (nutrition). This includes diet-related searches made in local languages.

Although there is no concrete data on action taken to actually follow through with diets, search trends indicate an intention to take action.

The report used a city score provided by Google, which shows the local interest level for diet-related searches.

Here are the top 10 diet-obsessed cities in the world.

Warsaw (Google Trends Score: 100) Brisbane (Google Trends Score: 80) Melbourne (Google Trends Score: 74) Sydney (Google Trends Score: 73) Houston (Google Trends Score: 68). New York (Google Trends Score: 67) Los Angeles (Google Trends Score: 66) Rome (Google Trends Score: 65) Chicago (Google Trends Score: 64) Toronto (Google Trends Score: 64)

The research also found diet-related searches peak at the beginning of the year and then continue to drop until the following New Year’s Day.

When analyzing the data, Chef's Pencil also found Keto was the most popular diet in Canada, but that the fad may soon be coming to an end.

In addition to diet-obsessed cities, the report ranked the most diet-obsessed countries in the world ⁠— and Canada came in ninth.

The number-one most diet-obsessed country was Poland, followed by Australia and then the United States.

Clearly weight loss is a priority for many in Toronto and the rest of Canada, but let's not forget that physical appearance is not always an indication of health, which is far more important.