Toronto is getting a retro 80s and 90s car show this summer

Have you ever felt nostalgic for the clunky, square cars of the 80s and 90s? 

If the answer is yes, then you'll be glad to know there's somewhere for you to indulge in that nostalgia. OBLIVION II, the 80s and 90s car and culture show, is coming to Toronto for a second year in a row. 

The show will be on at Ontario Place on Sun, September 8 and they're amping up the nostalgia for 2019 with an even bigger show.

"OBLIVION brings together a community of car lovers who share a passion for a time period that is neglected by other car shows," a press release about the show states

Along with a large collection of cars on display, the show will also have classic 8- and 16-bit video games on CRT televisions, musical hits from the 80s and 90s, retro clothes for sale as well as food-trucks on site. 

“It’s really a nostalgic show, and the difference is the nostalgia has shifted. People of (our) age group are now looking back at the cars we grew up with to take us back,” said OBLIVION founder Justin Sookraj.

Organizers are encouraging parents to bring their young children to see cars from the films and TV shows of the era.

The car show will be followed by an awards presentation, and funds raised at the event will go toward the Hope for Children Fund which helps families and children in need through education and poverty relief programs.

OBLIVION

