Toronto's Cherry Street lift bridge won't go back down

One of the only two entryways into Toronto's Port Lands remains completely inaccessible today as the August long weekend approaches, due to what TTC officials call "a malfunctioning bridge."

The Cherry Street lift bridge at Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street — not to be confused with the Cherry Street Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge — has been locked in "lift" position since at least Thursday morning.

Police in 51 Division, where the Port Lands are located, were not aware of any problems that would be causing the bridge to stay upright, while a representative for 311 said that no issues had been reported and that the bridge was likely closed for "rehabilitation."

Whatever the case, people are getting annoyed.

Caribana weekend and they closed the cherry street bridge 🙄 way to go @cityoftoronto 👏🏾 — Mika Gabrielle (@NVO_MDXV) August 2, 2019

Not only is the TTC's 121 Fort York-Esplanade detouring on account of the bridge's position, cyclists are being forced off the new, freshly-completed section of Toronto's Martin Goodman Trail.

With several major events planned in the Port Lands over the August long weekend, including VELD's official after party on Sunday night at REBEL, the closure could prove problematic for traffic.

Cherry Street lift bridge stuck in the open position this morning. Avoid! #bikeTO pic.twitter.com/Kb2eNCMUqn — Michael Hodge (@MichaelHodge_TO) August 1, 2019

Cherry Street remains one of just two ways in or out of the lower Port Lands, where Cherry Beach is located. The other way in is from Leslie Street.

It remains unclear how long the bridge will be out of service. Plan accordingly.