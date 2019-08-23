The DVP and major Toronto streets closing this weekend for festivals and repair

Road closures will be in full effect this weekend in Toronto. Big annual festivals like Fan Expo and Tamil Festival are just some of the reasons there will be closures, so ditch the car and get in on the action.

However, if you do plan on driving around the city this weekend, here's what you need to know.

The following full road closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on August 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 23 and 24, and from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 25 to accommodate this convention.

The SB curb lane on Front St. West from Simcoe St. to John St.

The SB curb lane on Lower Simcoe Str. from the Intercontinental Hotel driveway to Bremner Blvd.

The WB curb lane on Bremner Blvd. from Lower Simcoe St. to Ceremonial Dr. at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The following full road closures will be in effect to accommodate this event.

The WB and EB curb lanes on Danforth Ave. will be closed from Woodmount Ave. to Woodbine Ave. from 10 a.m. on August 22 until 5 p.m. on August 25.

The following full road closures will be in effect to accommodate this annual festival.

Markham Rd. will be closed from 10 p.m. on August 23 until 5 a.m. on August 26.

The Don Valley Parkway will be partially closed this weekend to replace the culvert pipe that crosses all lanes under the bottom of the Dundas St. East on-ramp.



The following DVP sections, ramps and lanes will be closed from 12:01 a.m. on August 24 until 5 a.m. on August 26.

All northbound lanes on the DVP from Lake Shore Blvd. East to the Dundas St. East on-ramp

The five on-ramps leading to northbound DVP from the Gardiner Expressway, Don Roadway, Eastern Ave., Queen St. East and Dundas St. East.

Approximately 500 metres of the southbound lane immediately adjacent to the work zone near the Dundas St. East on-ramp.

The following full road closures will be in effect to accommodate this beer festival.

Dundas St. East from Logan Ave. to Carlaw Ave. will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on August 24.

The following full road closures will be in effect in Kensington Market on August 25 to accommodate this car-free event.