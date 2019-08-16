Street festivals will close down Toronto roads this weekend

It will be another weekend full of road closures in Toronto. Big annual festivals and parades will take to the streets so it's best to ditch the car and get in on the action.

If you do plan on driving around the city this weekend, here's what you need to know.

The following full road closures will be in effect to accommodate the street festival.

The west side of Spadina Ave. will be closed from St. Andrew St .to Sullivan St. starting 12:01 a.m. on August 17 until 11 p.m. on August 18. ​​​​​​

It's important to note that Dundas St. West will be kept open for traffic.

The following full road closures will be in effect to accommodate the street festival.

Bathurst St. from Wilson Ave. to York Downs Dr. will be fully closed from 12:01 a.m. on August 17 until 11:59 p.m. on August 18.

The following full road closures will be in effect to accommodate the car event.

Danforth Ave. from Warden Ave. to Byng Ave. and Danforth Rd. from Landry Ave. to Danforth Ave. will be closed on August 17 from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The following full road closures will be in effect to accommodate the car-free event.

Bloor St. West will be closed from Ossington Ave. to Church St. on August 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with car crossing points on Bloor St. at Grace St./Christie St., Bathurst St,. Spadina Ave., Avenue Rd., and Bay St.

Yonge St., from Bloor St. to Queen St., will be closed on August 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with car crossing points on Yonge St. at Wellesley St., College St., Gerrard St., Dundas St., and Shuter St.

The following full road closures will be in effect to accommodate the festival and parade.