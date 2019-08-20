Toronto might soon get a street named after Rob Ford

If you've always wanted to have a say in how street names in Toronto are chosen, now is your chance.

The city of Toronto is asking residents to rate the 10 shortlisted names for three new streets in Etobicoke.

The city shortlisted 10 names submitted by residents to name 3 new streets that will be created with the redesign of Six Points Interchange, and is asking the public to rate the names by September 2.

In 2018, the city announced it would be reconstructing the Six Points intersection in Etobicoke "to support the development of Etobicoke Centre as a vibrant mixed-use transit-oriented community."

The reconfiguration includes a new road network, an at-grade intersection at Dundas, Bloor and Kipling and more.

When the project was first announced, the city asked the public to submit ideas for the three street names, and they received over 600 submissions.

Following the influx of submissions, city staff reviewed them and shortlisted 10 potential names.

Now, they're asking the for the public's help once again.

They're inviting GTA residents to go online and assign a rating of 1-5 points to each name, or to choose n/a if they don't want to rate a specific name.

The 10 shortlisted names include some famous people such as the late former Mayor Rob Ford and former Blue Jays radio broadcaster Jerry Howard. The complete list is as follows.

Rating is limited to one entry per person and it's open until September 2, after which a panel of City officials will provide a final recommendation on the three names to Etobicoke York Community Council.

They'll then make the final decision.