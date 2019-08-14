City
Video shows man falling through a ceiling at the Toronto Eaton Centre

A Toronto Eaton Centre shopper had some serious bad luck during the August long weekend. 

It all started when he dropped his keys onto a ledge on the opposite side of a railing at the mall. 

The man then tried to hop over the railing onto the ledge to retrieve his keys, and what was really a temporary drywall ceiling proceeded to crack and break right under his feet. 

The drywall ceiling was actually for a temporary boarding in front of a store under construction.

A video shows the man holding on for dear life until he eventually loses his grip and falls to the ground. 

The video was posted in a subreddit called What could go wrong?, which was probably the shopper's mindset before everything proceeded to go wrong.

It doesn't appear the man was injured during the fall. The end of the video shows other shoppers rushing to his rescue and the man appears to walk out unharmed. 

The same definitely can't be said for the ceiling, though.

