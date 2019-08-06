Video captures dramatic aftermath of Lamborghini crash in Toronto

Car accidents may be a common occurrence in this busy city, but it's not every day you see a Lamborghini upside down on the lawn of Queen's Park.

The luxury sports car collided with a pick-up truck Saturday and one bystander caught the aftermath on video.

The video shows the Lamborghini face-down on the lawn of Ontario's legislative headquarters, extremely close to a statue.

Clearly the Lamborghini sustained a significant amount of damage, and the front side of the truck did, too.

Lamborghinis often sell for upwards of more than $200,000, so there's no doubt this accident will cost the driver (or the insurance company) quite a bit of cash.

According to CTV no serious injuries were reported after the accident and no charges have been laid so far, but police are looking into speeding as the cause for the collision.