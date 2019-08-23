City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto hong kong protest

Protesters form human chain at pro-Hong Kong rally in Toronto

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As worldwide tensions surrounding the conflict between China and the special administrative region of Hong Kong continue, pro-Hong Kong protesters in Toronto are still showing their support. 

Approximately 50 people gathered to form a human chain around Union Station earlier this morning to demonstrate their support for Hong Kong. 

Protesters shouted "Fight for freedom" and "Stand with Hong Kong" while holding hands in a straight line. 

toronto hong kong protestThe Toronto protest aligns with others currently taking place in Hong Kong as well as other parts of the world, where protesters are also forming human chains in honour of the "30th anniversary of the Baltic Way, when millions created a chain across three countries to protest Soviet occupation," according to CNN

The Hong Kong and China conflict originally began because of a controversial, now-suspended extradition bill which was said to infringe on the civil liberties and rights of those in Hong Kong. 

hong kong protest torontoThe fight has become something bigger though, as protesters are now demanding democracy and political reform.

No Chinese Nationalists appeared to be present at today's protest, unlike a few days ago when many showed up in luxury supercars

While many demonstrations related to this conflict have escalated to the point of violence, today's protest remained peaceful and calm. 

Photos by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto street has been completely repainted to make it more human-friendly

The DVP and major Toronto streets closing this weekend for festivals and repair

Toronto police say it was an Uber driver that caused brutal accident at Bay and College

Protesters form human chain at pro-Hong Kong rally in Toronto

Major downtown Toronto intersection closed after car crash involving pedestrians

You can now order an Uber without a smartphone at Pearson Airport

Toronto is going to be hot and humid this September

Andrew Scheer anti gay marriage video resurfaces and Canadians are angry