City
Tanya Mok
Posted 37 minutes ago
gas station toronto

Gas nozzle locking clips are being re-installed at Toronto gas stations after 17 years

Gas nozzle locking clips are back. While that might not mean anything for commuters who take the TTC, it's a total game changer for drivers. 

These clips, which allow drivers to fill up their gas tanks hand-free, were removed from gas stations across the country in 2002 due to safety reasons. 

There was the risk of drivers forgetting about the nozzles, and potentially driving away with the nozzle still in the tank, or accidentally spilling excess fuel. 

But after 17 years, Petro-Canada has officially brought those clips back to gas stations across the country, except for in Quebec, where it's still illegal. 

"In the absence of locking clips, we have seen guests insert objects (e.g. gas cap, coffee cup) into the nozzle, thereby causing gasoline spills," said Stasy Presutto, Petro-Canada's manager of Environment, Healthy & Safety. 

Regulations like the Gasoline Flow Rate now ensure that fuel flow is limited to 38 litres per minute, which apparently reduces the risk of spills.

The only rules is that you have to stay within 25 feet of your car while the nozzle is locked to your vehicle. Plus, you're not allowed to enter the store until after you're done pumping. 

