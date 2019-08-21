City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
concord cityplace

Neighbourhood upset after condo developer installs their own version of the Toronto sign

A new branded sign in CityPlace is stirring up controversy among residents and they're calling for it to be taken down, according to CTV News

The design of the sign closely resembles that of the Toronto sign, except it spells out the name of a condo developer instead of the name of a neighbourhood.

And this is precisely why residents don't like it. 

The head of the residents’ association told CTV the sign, which spells CONCORD, is too commercial, too big, and simply has no benefit to the community. 

The sign was installed last week at the corner of Bathurst St. and Fort York Blvd., and the residents' association claims it makes it look like CONCORD is the name of the neighbourhood. 

According to CTV, residents also think it simply takes up too much space. 

Regardless of how residents feel about the sign, after some back and forth, it seems it's legally allowed to be there. 

Municipal officials were apparently initially confused about whether the sign was to code, but after the bylaw unit inspected it, they confirmed it was registered under permit 19-157681. 

Still, because of the dissatisfaction of residents, Concord Adex told CTV it would be willing to find a compromise and potentially include the actual name of the neighbourhood.

Lead photo by

Isaac Chan

