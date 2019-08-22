City
Mira Miller
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
canadas wonderland

Canada's Wonderland was just ranked one of the 100 greatest places in the world

City
Mira Miller
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canada's Wonderland is a place like no other, and those who've been there know that for sure.

But now, thanks to TIME's 100 Greatest Places 2019 list, everyone else will know too. 

The list ⁠— which includes categories such as museums, parks, restaurants, and hotels ⁠— was compiled using suggestions from TIME editors, correspondents around the world and industry experts.

Each one was then evaluated based on quality, originality, sustainability, innovation and influence.

TIME then created a list of "100 new and newly-noteworthy destinations to experience right now," and it's no wonder Wonderland made the list. 

Spots like the the Geosea Geothermal Sea Baths in Iceland, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts in Taiwan and the Newseum in Washington, D.C. also earned spots on the list. 

In TIME's write-up about Canada's Wonderland, the new Yukon Striker ride is pointed out as noteworthy, as it is now "the world’s tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster—a model that features a 90-degree drop."

"This coaster plunges into an underwater tunnel, does a 360-degree loop and has floorless cars that leave riders hanging in the open air as they careen along its 3,625 ft. of track for 3½ minutes of unbridled thrills," said Alejandro de la Garza

The only other Canadian location to be granted a spot on the list is the Central Library in Calgary, one of North America’s largest library systems. 

Lead photo by

Yana Bukharova

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Canada's Wonderland was just ranked one of the 100 greatest places in the world

Someone spotted two parrots going for a ride on the TTC subway

Video shows Toronto police officers hog-tying teenager

Illegal Toronto dispensary location wins retail cannabis lottery

Locations announced for 13 new legal weed stores in Toronto

Neighbourhood upset after condo developer installs their own version of the Toronto sign

Toronto is voting so Rob Ford doesn't get a street named after him

Video shows people playing soccer on Highway 401 during Toronto traffic jam