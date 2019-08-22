City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
andrew scheer gay marriage

Andrew Scheer anti gay marriage video resurfaces and Canadians are angry

Andrew Scheer has some thoughts on gay marriage and they're not going over well with Canadians right now.

The Liberals just resurfaced a 2005 video of the Conservative leader this morning, and it's stirring up all kinds of controversy.

In the video, Scheer explains why he opposes the Civil Marriage Act— the act that legalized same-sex unions in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale released the video in a tweet this morning, in which he also pressured the politician to "end his lifelong boycott of Pride events."

In the video, a 25 year-old Scheer says same-sex couples cannot have the "inherent feature" of marriage, because "they cannot commit to natural preocreation of children."

"How many legs would a dog have if you counted the tail as a leg?" he continues.

"The answer is just four...If this bill passes, governments and individual Canadians will be forced to call a tail a leg, nothing more. But that is not inconsequential, for its effect on marriage, such an integral building block of our society, would have far-reaching effects."

Brock Harrison, Director of Communications for Scheer, responded by saying "Mr. Scheer supports same-sex marriage as defined in law and as Prime Minister will, of course, uphold it," and he also pointed out some Liberals who have opposed gay marriage or voted against it in the past. 

His list included Goodale. And yet, people seem to be pretty upset about the video.

Some are pointing out Scheer's definition of marriage as hypocritical, since same-sex marriages are not the only ones who can't and don't necessarily lead to reproduction. 

And many are using the opportunity to highlight Scheer's history of campaigning against LGBTQ2 rights. 

Many are also saying it's possible Scheer's views have changed since the video, as it was filmed almost 15 years ago.

Still, if that is the case, Canadians are saying he'd better come out and say it soon, because #StopScheer is currently trending on Twitter in Toronto and the rest of Canada.

