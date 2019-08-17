City
airbus a220

Air Canada just unveiled brand new planes departing from Toronto

Now may be the perfect time to plan your next vacation, because Air Canada just introduced brand new planes leaving from both Toronto and Montreal. 

The first two routes for the brand new Airbus A220-300 planes will be between Toronto and San Jose, as well as Montreal and Seattle, and they'll be the first daily year-round flights for those routes. 

"The two routes...are the first of many future possibilities as the A220 will allow us to further develop our North American network, offering customers new routes and more robust year-round schedules," said Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada Mark Galardo.

The flights will begin running in the spring of 2020, and the planes are definitely new-and-improved. 

The aircrafts have a modern new cabin interior with more personal space, due to wider economy seats.

They also boast the largest overhead stowage bins for planes of that size.

In terms of onboard entertainment, the aircrafts will provide high-speed WiFi and access to streaming platform Crave as well as audio service Stingray

On top of new appealing interior features, the aircraft is also more environmentally-friendly — it reduces fuel consumption by 20 per cent per seat.

Special early fares are currently available online, and they're being offered for as low as $315 CDN one-way from Montreal to Seattle, and as low as $297 CDN one-way from Toronto to San Jose.

Tickets are available until August 28 for travel dates between May 4 and July 31, 2020.

