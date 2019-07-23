Toronto congratulates new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

At long last, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory have found something they can agree upon: Boris Johnson, newly-elected leader of the United Kingdom, is alright.

"You know something, I like that Boris Johnson," said Ford at a press conference in Lucan-Biddulph, Ont. on Tuesday. "I've always liked him… He's a no-nonsense type of person."

The Premier told reporters that, while feels Johnson has a lot of work ahead of him, he'll "get the job done."

Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Doug Ford walk into a bar... https://t.co/fYWO6hsOsq — Matt Haze (@MattHaze) July 23, 2019

"I think he's gonna do great," said Ford, noting that he hopes to eventually meet the Conservative British Prime Minister, who was just elected as his party's new leader in a vote and is expected to take over for Theresa May on Wednesday.

"I think the people of the U.K. are gonna support him."

Boris Johnson, Doug Ford, Donald Trump - i see a trend (or all White people look the same) pic.twitter.com/FTY5hgCbKM — Fred Richman Fan ☯️ (@FredRichmanFan) July 23, 2019

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both sent out congratulatory, but less enthusiastic tweets on Tuesday morning as news of Johnson's big win spread.

"Congratulations, [Boris Johnson] — I look forward to working with you to keep the close friendship between Canada and The U.K. strong and to increase trade and create more jobs for people in both our countries," wrote Trudeau.

"Congratulations to Boris Johnson, the soon to become British Prime Minister," wrote Tory. "He was Mayor of London when I met him in 2015 when I led a group of Toronto businesses trying to build on our important economic relationships."

Tory followed up on his comments in an interview before heading into surgery for his Achilles tendon today.

"He is very engaging and highly intelligent and I wish him well," said Tory of Johnson, according to CTV News. "These responsibilities are important to the world and to Canada because of the nature of our relationship with the United Kingdom."

Between Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, and Doug Ford, history will remember the late 2010s as the era when evil potato-shaped men with terrible hair attempted to conquer the world. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) July 23, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump, who endorsed Johnson for the position of Conservative Party leader in May, similarly congratulated the British politician on Twitter, writing that "He will be great!"

"They call him Britain's Trump," said the President during an event on Tuesday. "That's a good thing."