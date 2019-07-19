U of T ranked one of the most prestigious universities in the world

The University of Toronto continues to shine on the (surprisingly robust) international academic rankings scene.

One of the game's major players — Times Higher Education magazine — released its annual "World Reputation Rankings" for 2019 this week, and U of T has once again been named Canada's top university in terms of reputation.

The Toronto school placed 19th, overall, out of more than 100 universities around the world on a list of the "most prestigious" post-secondary institutions in the ranking this year, marking a rise of three spots since 2018.

Out of all public universities, U of T was ranked eighth in the world for 2019 and fourth in North America.

"This fantastic result reflects the wealth of talent and expertise at the University of Toronto," said U of T's President, Meric Gertler, in a press release on Thursday. "It is an honour to be recognized for the world-class teaching and research that takes place here every day."

What's most interesting about the Times Higher Education ranking is its methodology: The results are sourced from what the magazine describes as "the world's largest invitation-only opinion survey of senior, published academics."

Scholars are asked to name 15 universities that they personally believe to be the best for teaching and research in their field, leading to a ranking that is both honest and expertly insightful.