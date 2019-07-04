There's a major TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend
This weekend you can expect another two-day TTC subway closure. This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on July 6 and 7 to accommodate work by Metrolinx on the Eglinton Crosstown project.
As always, shuttle buses will operate.
If that's not enough, subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will start by noon on July 7 for beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.
Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on July 13 and July 14 for TTC track work and to once again accommodate work by Metrolinx on the Eglinton Crosstown project.
