Someone was randomly stabbed on a TTC streetcar last night

Toronto Police are looking for a man who is believed to have stabbed a random stranger on Sunday evening while riding the TTC streetcar along Queen Street West.

Police say that the victim, who sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, was sitting on the Queen streetcar near John Street around 10:35 p.m. when an unknown man came up behind him.

"The man, without any provocation, stabbed the victim multiple times to his body," wrote police in a media release.

Then, according to police, the suspect fled via bicycle. The victim also got off the streetcar, but was found by police in the immediate area a short time later, suffering from stab wounds and bleeding heavily.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT - STABBING : July 14, 22:35 o/b #TTC streetcar at Queen W and John St. Suspect in photo WANTED for unprovoked stabbing of another passenger. Any info pls contact @TorontoPolice @TPS52Div , do not approach-call 911 if seen. https://t.co/71WSdT3jb6 @TTChelps pic.twitter.com/qiWdnoa4J4 — Alex Funduk (@Transit122) July 15, 2019

Police are appealing to the public for help in locating the suspect, who is described as 20 to 30 years of age and was wearing a grey hoodie, black shorts, black shoes and a light grey backpack at the time of the stabbing.

Security camera images released by police show the suspect, who is wanted for aggravated assault, holding a dark bicycle which appears to have yellow accents. He is also said to have been carrying a yellow water bottle.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200," reads the TPS release.

Conversely, witnesses or people who recognize the suspect can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.