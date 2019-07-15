City
TTC streetcar stabbing

Someone was randomly stabbed on a TTC streetcar last night

Toronto Police are looking for a man who is believed to have stabbed a random stranger on Sunday evening while riding the TTC streetcar along Queen Street West.

Police say that the victim, who sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, was sitting on the Queen streetcar near John Street around 10:35 p.m. when an unknown man came up behind him.

"The man, without any provocation, stabbed the victim multiple times to his body," wrote police in a media release. 

Then, according to police, the suspect fled via bicycle. The victim also got off the streetcar, but was found by police in the immediate area a short time later, suffering from stab wounds and bleeding heavily.

Police are appealing to the public for help in locating the suspect, who is described as 20 to 30 years of age and was wearing a grey hoodie, black shorts, black shoes and a light grey backpack at the time of the stabbing.

Security camera images released by police show the suspect, who is wanted for aggravated assault, holding a dark bicycle which appears to have yellow accents. He is also said to have been carrying a yellow water bottle.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200," reads the TPS release.

Conversely, witnesses or people who recognize the suspect can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.

Toronto Police

