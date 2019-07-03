Toronto woman expertly calls out construction workers for leering

City
Report Inaccuracy
City
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
A woman was “openly leered at” yesterday by construction workers on Richmond Street.

This wasn’t an anonymous person; it was Amanda Galbraith, Mayor John Tory’s former communications director and current principal at Navigator Ltd. communications firm.

Crisis management is Galbraith’s domain. After the incident occurred, she took a picture of the construction workers huddled on the sidewalk at Richmond and Sheppard streets and posted it on Twitter.

Galbraith wrote, “I felt so uncomfortable I did not make eye contact.” She acknowledged that she is a “very confident and secure person,” but her “internal alarm went off like crazy.”

She added that she couldn’t imagine how younger women would feel and wanted to speak up for those who are in a more vulnerable position. “I should be able to walk to a meeting without feeling objectified.”

Galbraith flagged the intersection to whoever runs the site and clearly said, “This is not okay.”

A couple hours later, PCL Construction responded to Galbraith’s tweet, thanking her for bringing the inappropriate incident to their attention. “We do not condone this behaviour,” the company wrote.

PCL Construction said they are looking into the situation further.

Lead photo by

Amanda Galbraith

