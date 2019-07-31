Toronto ranked one of the top cities in the world for students

Regardless of what school you go to, it turns out Toronto is one of the top cities in the world for students.

The sixth edition of the QS Best Student Cities Ranking, compiled by global consultancy QS Quacquarelli Symonds, was just released.

It ranked 120 cities worldwide, based on their number of students, the performance of those students, the extent to which employers are actively hiring, how affordable the city is, the city's desirability and quality of life, as well as the diversity of student bodies.

Students are also surveyed.

Out of 120 cities, Toronto came in at number 11.

QS Rankings Revealed: The Best Student Cities of 2019. Did you know that 59% of students looked for a city where they could work while studying? Learn more in our blog: https://t.co/mVD76IMYex #studyabroad #studentcities pic.twitter.com/64Ya1ZdhdY — QS Quacquarelli Symonds (@QS_Corporate) July 31, 2019

The number-one city in the world for students is London, despite its low affordability score, according to the report.

The only Canadian city to rank higher than Toronto and come in as part of the top 10 is Montreal.

Surprisingly enough, there are no American cities in the top 10. The highest ranking American city comes in right after Toronto, with Boston sitting at number 12.

In last place on the list, Minsk comes in at number 120.

Here are the top 15 cities in the world for students.

London Tokyo Melbourne Munich Berlin Montreal Paris Zurich Sydney Seoul Toronto Boston Vienna Hong Kong Edinburgh

"Although rival Canadian city Montreal remains the country’s highest-ranked city in the QS Best Student Cities, Toronto remains an extremely strong contender," the study states.

"[Toronto] has one of the highest scores of any city for desirability (one of the six areas assessed), only beaten by Sydney and Tokyo. This reflects both its all-round high quality of life and its status as an in-demand destination amongst students worldwide."

The study also points out that the word most often used by students to sum up the appeal of studying in Toronto is “diversity.”