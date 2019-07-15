Toronto ranked one of the top cities in the world for female entrepreneurs

The 10th annual Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network Summit is currently underway in Singapore, and with it DELL released the 2019 Women Entrepreneur Cities (WE Cities) Index.

The index ranks 50 global cities on their abilitity to encourage, promote and advance female entrepreneurs.

Out of the 50 cities, Toronto came in ninth.

#DWEN’s #WECities Index puts a “gender lens” on 50 cities across the globe. This year, San Francisco & the Bay Area takes the top stop for attracting & support high-potential women entrepreneurs. https://t.co/sCQjchwrhX — Lisa Rabasca Roepe (@lisarab) July 15, 2019

The index ranks cities based on local policies, programs, characteristics, national laws and customs.

Of the rest of the top cities, six are in the U.S. and three are in Europe. Here's the top 10.

San Francisco Bay Area New York London Boston Los Angeles Washington DC Seattle Paris Toronto Stockholm

Vancouver came in at number 11 but no other Canadian cities cracked the top 50.