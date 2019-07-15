City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
female entrepreneurs toronto

Toronto ranked one of the top cities in the world for female entrepreneurs

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The 10th annual Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network Summit is currently underway in Singapore, and with it DELL released the 2019 Women Entrepreneur Cities (WE Cities) Index. 

The index ranks 50 global cities on their abilitity to encourage, promote and advance female entrepreneurs. 

Out of the 50 cities, Toronto came in ninth.

The index ranks cities based on local policies, programs, characteristics, national laws and customs. 

Of the rest of the top cities, six are in the U.S. and three are in Europe. Here's the top 10.

  1. San Francisco Bay Area
  2. New York
  3. London
  4. Boston
  5. Los Angeles
  6. Washington DC
  7. Seattle
  8. Paris
  9. Toronto
  10. Stockholm

Vancouver came in at number 11 but no other Canadian cities cracked the top 50.

Lead photo by

Ronaldo Wanyou

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto ranked one of the top cities in the world for female entrepreneurs

Airline passengers are finally being compensated for flight delays in Canada

It's going to feel like 43 C in Toronto this week

Gardiner Expressway off-ramp is closing for the rest of the summer

Photo of Doug Ford and all the Canadian premiers has everyone upset

Someone was randomly stabbed on a TTC streetcar last night

Caribbean festival outside Woodbine Mall in Toronto marred by violence

Immigration officers are conducting ID checks on Toronto streets and people are furious