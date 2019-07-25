Toronto has had enough of overcrowding on the Dufferin bus

Commuters who ride the “Sufferin’ Dufferin” bus are reaching a breaking point. The station has become known as the most overcrowded transit route in the city and TTCriders are searching for a solution.

The advocacy group released a report today, which found that the TTC is loosing ridership because of intolerable wait times and over capacity buses.

The Dufferin bus is such a joke. Wait 9+ minutes (during rush hour) for a bus — 4 pull up, first 2 rammed. Wonder how long before @TTChelps makes them all express. I need a bike back ASAP. #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/kjPJmusx2N — John Rieti (@johnrieti) April 26, 2019

Yet, high capacity transit routes like the Dufferin bus are underfunded and suffering from new provincial cuts.

By stand I assume you mean in the Dufferin bus. This is a good idea. Make it happen Toronto. https://t.co/073D8vDyhd — Jason Brown (@outsideDB) July 25, 2019

The TTC approved a five year Ridership Growth Strategy in 2018, which highlighted the importance of relieving overcrowding.

The plan committed $1 million in 2018 and $4 million annually in later years to solve overcrowding at peak periods, which exceeded the standard capacity by 30 per cent at 25 peak times a day and 4 off-peak periods.

But, in April the province proposed a $1.1 billion cut to public transit over the next 10 years.

“After 2022, the TTC won’t even be able to buy more buses because years of underfunding and new provincial cuts are squeezing the TTC. It just can’t handle more riders,”Johnny Dib, a TTCriders member and Dufferin bus rider, said.

Bold measures need to be taken, according to the report’s findings.

The Dufferin bus carries 40,000 riders a day. For perspective, the Union Person Express carries 10,000 a day, has an advertising budget + a President. Improving - investing - in transit along Dufferin is about quick wins for transit riders in our suburbs. https://t.co/a9sT5RyNF8 — Jennifer Keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) January 24, 2018

The advocacy group wants to see a $2.60 per ride subsidy, with 50 per cent contribution from the province, in order to invest in the city’s most overcrowded transit routes.

“Cities like Vancouver and Seattle show us that growing transit ridership is as simple as investing more money in frequent and reliable service and better infrastructure.” Alex Gatien, TTCriders member and co-author of the strategy, said.

“Oh great master. I have sacrificed so much to be here. I took the Dufferin bus just to seek your guidance. Please accept this sour cream glaze as an offering.” — Natasha Negovanlis (@natvanlis) July 24, 2019

Until the province decides to invest in the city’s overcrowded transit routes, people will continue sufferin’ on the Dufferin bus.