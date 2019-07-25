City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dufferin bus

Toronto has had enough of overcrowding on the Dufferin bus

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Commuters who ride the “Sufferin’ Dufferin” bus are reaching a breaking point. The station has become known as the most overcrowded transit route in the city and TTCriders are searching for a solution.

The advocacy group released a report today, which found that the TTC is loosing ridership because of intolerable wait times and over capacity buses.

Yet, high capacity transit routes like the Dufferin bus are underfunded and suffering from new provincial cuts.

The TTC approved a five year Ridership Growth Strategy in 2018, which highlighted the importance of relieving overcrowding.

The plan committed $1 million in 2018 and $4 million annually in later years to solve overcrowding at peak periods, which exceeded the standard capacity by 30 per cent at 25 peak times a day and 4 off-peak periods.

But, in April the province proposed a $1.1 billion cut to public transit over the next 10 years.

“After 2022, the TTC won’t even be able to buy more buses because years of underfunding and new provincial cuts are squeezing the TTC. It just can’t handle more riders,”Johnny Dib, a TTCriders member and Dufferin bus rider, said.

Bold measures need to be taken, according to the report’s findings.

The advocacy group wants to see a $2.60 per ride subsidy, with 50 per cent contribution from the province, in order to invest in the city’s most overcrowded transit routes.

“Cities like Vancouver and Seattle show us that growing transit ridership is as simple as investing more money in frequent and reliable service and better infrastructure.” Alex Gatien, TTCriders member and co-author of the strategy, said.

Until the province decides to invest in the city’s overcrowded transit routes, people will continue sufferin’ on the Dufferin bus.

Lead photo by

Mondo Lulu

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario cities were just ranked for the best and worst drivers

Toronto might get a cable car between Exhibition Place and the lake

Toronto has had enough of overcrowding on the Dufferin bus

People in Toronto are turning off Amber Alerts after last night's investigation in Brantford

Illegal cannabis dispensary selling on Toronto sidewalks again

Police just discovered $2 million worth of stolen vehicles in Mississauga

These are the TTC bus routes in most desperate need of improvement

Toronto is on the hunt for Ding Ding the stolen poodle