TTC fare inspector

Toronto might eliminate controversial TTC fare inspectors

TTC fare inspectors could lose their city funding by 2020.

The role of Transit Enforcement Officers was created to ensure that everyone on the TTC pays for their travels. But, these inspectors have faced numerous allegations of racist and aggressive actions toward commuters.

In more than one incident, Torontonians have caught video footage of inspectors being heavy-handed with commuters, holding them down or grabbing them and dragging them off of buses.

Some have called them bullies.

At the last city council meeting before summer break, Councillor Gord Perks asked Toronto to stop funding these officers in the 2020 budget because of “concerns about racism, other bias and use of weapons.”

His motion did not receive the council's support, but he says he'll bring it up again in the fall when they review the 2020 budget.

He pointed out that fare inspectors in London, England wear bright uniforms and encourage riders to pay. “They’re ambassadors, not enforcers,” he said.

After the TTC ombudsperson recommended an "anti-racism strategy" to address issues of racial profiling last month,  Councillor Michael Thompson asked for the TTC to review transit enforcement policies with the Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit.

The entire council voted in support. 

Perk's proposed defunding will come up again in the city council 2020 budget meeting after the summer break.

