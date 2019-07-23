Toronto might eliminate controversial TTC fare inspectors

TTC fare inspectors could lose their city funding by 2020.

The role of Transit Enforcement Officers was created to ensure that everyone on the TTC pays for their travels. But, these inspectors have faced numerous allegations of racist and aggressive actions toward commuters.

My question: why are fare inspectors allowed to physically detain passengers at all? https://t.co/Si1WLndFtJ — Andray (@andraydomise) July 12, 2019

In more than one incident, Torontonians have caught video footage of inspectors being heavy-handed with commuters, holding them down or grabbing them and dragging them off of buses.

Some have called them bullies.

At the last city council meeting before summer break, Councillor Gord Perks asked Toronto to stop funding these officers in the 2020 budget because of “concerns about racism, other bias and use of weapons.”

His motion did not receive the council's support, but he says he'll bring it up again in the fall when they review the 2020 budget.

Cllr Perks notes that he raised concerns from the inception of the fare inspector program in 2014 that the TTC's creation of the position would lead to racial profiling. He says TTC assured him at the time officers would receive anti-bias training. — Ben Spurr (@BenSpurr) July 17, 2019

He pointed out that fare inspectors in London, England wear bright uniforms and encourage riders to pay. “They’re ambassadors, not enforcers,” he said.

hi @TTChelps i was just harassed on my commute to school. two fare inspectors told me i need a ttc student pass to use my presto. i informed them that i am 20 and i do not have a student presto and was harassed until i handed over my ID. 506 S. thanks pic.twitter.com/PPnl8BCfhx — karel (@karelpeterss) March 19, 2019

After the TTC ombudsperson recommended an "anti-racism strategy" to address issues of racial profiling last month, Councillor Michael Thompson asked for the TTC to review transit enforcement policies with the Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit.

The entire council voted in support.

Councillor Thompson’s motion that TTC work with the Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit to review transit enforcement policies and practices CARRIES 25-0. pic.twitter.com/ig6dzbDY5R — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) July 17, 2019

Perk's proposed defunding will come up again in the city council 2020 budget meeting after the summer break.