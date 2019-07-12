New poll says Toronto plans to vote Liberal in upcoming federal election

Despite his many recent controversies, a new poll says almost half of Torontonians plan to vote for Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party in the upcoming federal election.

The poll was conducted from July 3 to 6 by Forum Research through an interactive voice response telephone survey of 1,143 randomly-selected Torontonians.

Out of the 1,143 surveyed, 1,042 had already decided or were leaning toward who they will vote for in the Canadian election.

The survey found almost half of those decided or leaning (46 per cent) said they will vote for the Liberals.

Toronto has the power. Let’s continue to support Justin Trudeau and the Liberals. We cannot afford another Doug Ford in Ottawa. #cdnpoli #ScheerWeakness pic.twitter.com/g53AgXqJ1O — Pamela RG (@ChicDelights8) July 11, 2019

“The Liberals are once again showing a dominant lead over their political rivals in Fortress Toronto,” said Lorne Bozinoff, President of Forum Research, in a statement accompanying the poll results.

A quarter of those surveyed, or 26 per cent, said they'll vote Conservative, 12 per cent said they plan to vote NDP, 10 per cent said they support the Greens, 4 per cent said PPC and a remaining few said they'll choose another party.

"What could be a troubling sign for the NDP, and even perhaps the Conservatives, is the strength of the Greens," Bozinoff said in the same statement.

I was hoping Torontonians were smart enough to understand that Ford =/= Scheer.



Maybe they'll vote NDP to avoid another white guy like Ford. Or maybe they'll go Green to avoid male leaders entirely since, ya know, Ford. Can't have two Fords... — Nicole Schumm 🇨🇦 (@nicole_schumm) July 12, 2019

"If the Greens continue to rise in the city, potentially taking support away from the NDP, it could make it harder for the NDP to hold their seats, and consequently make it harder for the Conservatives to benefit from vote splitting, with a diminished NDP.”

The results of the poll are accurate within a margin of error of plus or minus 3 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The 2019 Canadian federal election will take place on October 21, 2019.