poodle toronto

Toronto is on the hunt for Ding Ding the stolen poodle

A poodle was allegedly stolen during a knife point robbery in Scarborough at around 1 a.m. this morning.

Three male suspects approached the dog owner with a knife near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East and asked him for his money.

He had no cash, so the suspects stole his phone and dog Ding Ding .

The dog is a small grey and brown Toy Poodle and was wearing a red collar when last seen.

Ding Dong’s owners told CP24 they are “heart broken” and “cannot sleep” since the incident.

The police are asking Toronto to keep an eye out for the poodle and contact them if there is any further information.

