Toronto is on the hunt for Ding Ding the stolen poodle

A poodle was allegedly stolen during a knife point robbery in Scarborough at around 1 a.m. this morning.

Three male suspects approached the dog owner with a knife near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East and asked him for his money.

He had no cash, so the suspects stole his phone and dog Ding Ding .

The dog is a small grey and brown Toy Poodle and was wearing a red collar when last seen.

Person with a Knife #GO#1387550

Street robbery of a small poodle named Ding Ding

Anyone with information please call 416-808-4200 ^js pic.twitter.com/GbgWsd1Gdd — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 24, 2019

Ding Dong’s owners told CP24 they are “heart broken” and “cannot sleep” since the incident.

Man in Toronto robbed of poodle named 'Ding Ding' https://t.co/MXYUMVfzJ9 pic.twitter.com/fbn94hxXbA — Durham Radio News (@DurhamRadioNews) July 24, 2019

The police are asking Toronto to keep an eye out for the poodle and contact them if there is any further information.