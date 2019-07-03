Toronto City Hall locked down for police investigation

A man who was holding a gun near City Hall is now in custody, according to the Toronto Police.

The man was with another male who fled the scene.

Elizabeth St + Dundas St

**2:45 pm**

-2 men walking

-1 man drops a gun

-He picked it up now in the City Hall area

-Officers found them

-They have 1 male in custody

-Gun recovered

-The other male fled

-Area around City Hall in Hold n Secure#GO1236917

The two men were walking on Elizabeth and Dundas streets at around 2:45 p.m. when one of them dropped a gun and picked it up.

There are armed police officers standing on the City Hall ceremonial roof.

Toronto City Hall is on lockdown. Police with guns on the ceremonial roof. pic.twitter.com/vDTkE8hI6p — Jason Tsang (@jasontsang) July 3, 2019

City Hall has been on lockdown since around 3:30 p.m., but it is now open again.