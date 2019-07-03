City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
city hall lockdown

Toronto City Hall locked down for police investigation

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A man who was holding a gun near City Hall is now in custody, according to the Toronto Police.

The man was with another male who fled the scene. 

The two men were walking on Elizabeth and Dundas streets at around 2:45 p.m. when one of them dropped a gun and picked it up.

There are armed police officers standing on the City Hall ceremonial roof.

City Hall has been on lockdown since around 3:30 p.m., but it is now open again.

Lead photo by

Jason Tsang

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto City Hall locked down for police investigation

Heat and humidity prompt special weather statement for Toronto

Toronto woman expertly calls out construction workers for leering

Someone in Toronto designed what an Ontario Line subway station could look like

Peel police spent last night wrangling runaway cows

Ontario government announces new lottery for 42 cannabis stores

Alleged hate crime caught on camera at Canada's Wonderland

The TTC might be disproportionately fining Black people in Toronto