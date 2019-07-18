City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago

Toronto airport is being invaded by toads

If you plan on taking a trip through Toronto's Billy Bishop airport anytime soon, you can expect to encounter some tiny creatures. 

That's right, little toads are showing up all over the island airport. 

Sarah Sutton, communications manager for Ports Toronto, told CBC Toronto that dozens of them have appeared over the last few days, and it probably has something to do with high water levels. 

A Wildlife Management Team has been removing the tiny amphibians and transporting them to a safe, outdoor location. 

Meanwhile, some travellers and airport employees have also made a point of saving them. 

So, next time you see something hopping around on the carpet while you're waiting at your terminal, you'll know exactly what it is.

