City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario provincial parks

Someone ranked the top provincial parks in Ontario to escape the crowds

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

When Torontonians see a line-up, they line up, even if they don’t know what the wait is for. The city seems to like flocking together. The same goes for when city dwellers try to escape urban life. 

Last year, just 5 provincial parks attracted 39 per cent of all visitors.

Meanwhile, there are 300 Ontario parks and 78,000 square kilometres of land to explore. That's about the same size as Belgium and Switzerland combined.

Home-to-go ranked the top 19 parks in the province based on: solitude, wildlife, activities, facilities and available accommodations for this summer. For once, maybe Torontonians will disperse and enjoy the seclusion.

Here's what they came up with:

  1.  Arrowhead
  2.  Killarney
  3. Rondeau
  4. Sleeping Giant
  5. Awenda
  6. MacGregor Point
  7. Lake Superior
  8. Presqu'ile
  9. Grundy Lake
  10. Quetico
  11. Kakabeka Falls
  12. Killbear
  13. Silent Lake
  14. Pancake Bay
  15. Bonnechere
  16. Six Mile Lake
  17. Inverhuron
  18. Long Point
  19. Lake on the Mountain
Lead photo by

George Hornaday

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto Mayor says men with loud cars are compensating for other inadequacies

Air India just announced a new direct flight to Toronto

Someone ranked the top provincial parks in Ontario to escape the crowds

Toronto ranked one of the top cities in the world for female entrepreneurs

Airline passengers are finally being compensated for flight delays in Canada

It's going to feel like 43 C in Toronto this week

Gardiner Expressway off-ramp is closing for the rest of the summer

Photo of Doug Ford and all the Canadian premiers has everyone upset