Python found in Toronto sewer reunited with owner

Update: The family told CBC News today that the python is not their's. The owners noticed that the snake was stronger than their 11-month-old ball python named Monty and launched a Facebook group called Missing Pythons of Toronto to find the owner. In the meantime, this mystery snake is living in Monty's home and his owners are still on the hunt.

The tail of a four-foot long python snake was poking out of a sewer gate outside of an Esso gas station in Toronto yesterday.

A pedestrian noticed the tail near Danforth and Victoria Park avenues and waved down police officers in the area, according to Global News.

The police called firefighters to the scene and they put the snake into a bag while trying to contact Animal Services at the early hour.

Jeremy! Thanks to your post, we have found our missing snake. His name is Monty and we will be going to pick him up later today from animal services! It belongs to my son and he escaped several weeks ago. Thank you! — Samantha Sannella (@SamSSannella) July 30, 2019

Once Animal Services was contacted, the snake was transported to a shelter at around 5 a.m. At the time, it was reported that the snake would be transported to an animal sanctuary.

But, this wasn’t a sewage animal, this was a Torontonian’s pet named Monty.

Samantha Sannella told CBC News that the last time she saw her son’s snake was the night of the Toronto Raptors’ Championship game, over a month ago.

Her eighteen year old son noticed the aquarium door was left open and they have been on a "frantic search” ever since.

Owners reunited with missing pet Monty, the python. The 11-month-old ball python was found poking out of a sewer grate in Toronto. #TheMoment pic.twitter.com/ypg70q7PzH — CBC News: The National (@CBCTheNational) July 31, 2019

One of Sanella’s colleagues saw a photo of the snake on Twitter and asked if it was hers. The owner called Animal Services and reunited with Monty soon after.

Now, she’s thinking about writing a book about her snake’s adventures, titled 'Adventures of Monty the Python,' according to CBC News.