canadian premiers

Photo of Doug Ford and all the Canadian premiers has everyone upset

All of Canada’s 13 provincial and territorial leaders gathered in Saskatchewan last week. They met with Indigenous leaders in Big River First Nation and held meetings at a hotel in Saskatoon. 

But when a photo was released by Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe of them altogether, many were unhappy with what they saw. 

They were unhappy because in 2019, all 13 of Canada's premiers are men. 

This is the first time since 2008 that Canada has been without even one woman premier. 

Many find the lack of representation and diversity in Canada's provincial and territorial leadership disheartening. 

Four provinces, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, have never had a woman premier. 

Rachel Notley was the last Canadian premier, until Jason Kenney won in Alberta three months ago. 

Canadians are also upset about the lack of people of colour in the photo. 

Doug Ford

