Photo of Doug Ford and all the Canadian premiers has everyone upset

All of Canada’s 13 provincial and territorial leaders gathered in Saskatchewan last week. They met with Indigenous leaders in Big River First Nation and held meetings at a hotel in Saskatoon.

But when a photo was released by Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe of them altogether, many were unhappy with what they saw.

Official photo of Canada’s premiers meeting at the Council of the Federation in Saskatoon. #COF19 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Yy6RJ0mtzU — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) July 11, 2019

They were unhappy because in 2019, all 13 of Canada's premiers are men.

My husband was the first one to notice there were no women in this photo. Not me at first. So some men are noticing and wondering what's going on. There's not one woman in the country who could lead a province as its Premier? What a pathetic double standard! — Janet Cobb (@Janessex29) July 12, 2019

This is the first time since 2008 that Canada has been without even one woman premier.

This picture is fucking embarrassing. Canada we need to step up with getting more diverse candidates in the running. — JustACrazyCanuck 🇨🇦 (@LisaQuinnsMom) July 11, 2019

Many find the lack of representation and diversity in Canada's provincial and territorial leadership disheartening.

I think we should aspire to have the next official photo of Canada’s premiers look a little more like Canada, don’t you think? https://t.co/ibfr8DEXa4 — Majda Dabaghi (@MajdaDabaghi) July 11, 2019

Four provinces, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, have never had a woman premier.

Those responding that we elect the “best people for the job” should think about how much time and money it takes to run for office. People of colour and women make less and have fewer opportunities to do so. When they do run, voters always seems to find them “unsuitable.” — Tanis Fowler (@TanisFowler) July 12, 2019

Rachel Notley was the last Canadian premier, until Jason Kenney won in Alberta three months ago.

This picture sucks. It just does. Damn. It’s 2019! — MH (@Grandmomsshadow) July 12, 2019

Canadians are also upset about the lack of people of colour in the photo.

50 shades of white.... oof. — madison (@MEAspencer) July 12, 2019

Many say the photo is a reflection of the gender and race inequality that still persists in our society today, and the only way to make progress with these issues is to ensure more representation within our positions of power.