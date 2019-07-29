City
Pearson Airport was chaos this weekend and passengers weren’t happy

Just like the old days before primary inspection kiosks at Pearson Airport, both NEXUS and the electronic self-serve booths at international customs were not working yesterday.

It was chaos.

The IT problems were due to a nationwide outage of the kiosks operated by Canada Border Services Agency, which impacted both terminals one and three.

It’s not uncommon for there to be long lines at Pearson, but this was abnormal. Each customer had to submit a hand-written customs form and wait for inspection.

Passengers were outraged. Twitter was lit up with complaints all weekend.

Those who were stuck for hours at the airport said there were no announcements communicating what was going on.

These problems were mostly resolved around 9 p.m. last night.

