Ontario cities were just ranked for the best and worst drivers

If you live in Toronto then you probably know the nightmare that is driving and parking in this city. You probably, therefore, assume that Toronto has the worst drivers in Ontario.

driving in toronto is horrible but so is the ttc so in the end is anyone winning (no) — hewa (@hhhhera) July 16, 2019

But surprisingly, that doesn't seem to be the case.

A new study from InsuranceHotline.com looked at the details entered by car insurance shoppers to calculate the highest averages in tickets, at-fault collisions, or both, on a driver's record.

Analysts used insurance quotes from 2018 and 2019 to do so and what they found was surprising: the worst drivers in Ontario aren't from Toronto at all.

Instead, drivers in Orangeville, Bradford, and Woodstock had the highest averages of tickets and collisions, while drivers in North York, Toronto and East York had the least.

Overall, approximately 3.5 per cent of Ontario drivers admit to having at least one at-fault crash and one ticket on their record.

Driving back to Toronto last night from Eastern Ontario, I was shocked at number of overly aggresive/ dangerous drivers.



2 significant accidents, where we detoured.



Average speed was above 120km/h.



Ontario doesn't need faster speeds, we need better driving training/enforcement — Hazard (@PhotoHazard) July 22, 2019

Orangeville drivers are at the top of the list for this category at 9.4 per cent, followed by Bradford and Sault Ste. Marie at 8.4 per cent each.

On average, 6.9 per cent of drivers in the province admit to having at least one ticket on their driving record while 8.9 per cent of Ontario drivers admit to having been involved in a collision in the last 10 years.

These averages in Orangeville, Bradford and Woodstock are exponentially higher.

North York drivers were found to be 22 per cent less likely to have a ticket, crash or both on their record than the average, while Toronto drivers were found to be 21 per cent less likely to have a something negative on their driving record.

In order to rank the municipalities, InsuranceHotline.com assigned a grade to each locale.

Here are the worst drivers by city in Ontario.

Orangeville: D Bradford: D Woodstock: D Sault Ste. Marie: D Brantford: D Orillia: D Thunder Bay: C St. Thomas: C Caledon: C Barrie: C

And here are the best drivers by city in Ontario.