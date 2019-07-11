City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beer booster seat

Someone in Ontario just used a case of beer as a car booster seat

The Ontario Provincial Police charged a man for using a case of beer as a booster seat for a two-year-old on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was spotted northwest of Kitchener, where the driver was charged with failing to ensure the child was safely seatbelted, Const. Joshua Cunningham said in an OPP release.

Family & Children's Services was immediately notified and brought a car seat to the scene.

Children under 40 pounds are required to sit in a proper car seat and those under eight-years-old and less than 80 pounds are required to sit in a booster.

OPP West

