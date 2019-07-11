Someone in Ontario just used a case of beer as a car booster seat

The Ontario Provincial Police charged a man for using a case of beer as a booster seat for a two-year-old on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was spotted northwest of Kitchener, where the driver was charged with failing to ensure the child was safely seatbelted, Const. Joshua Cunningham said in an OPP release.

2-year-old unharmed in @NorthPerth1 when @TwpWellNorth driver used a case of beer for a booster-seat. Driver charged w/ failing to ensure child properly seat-belted. Children under 40lbs require child-seat and under 8years&80lbs&4'9" require a booster ^JC #WellingtonOPP #PerthOPP pic.twitter.com/EmWqmT62R3 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 10, 2019

Family & Children's Services was immediately notified and brought a car seat to the scene.

That’s crazy that would just get the beer warmer faster — Greg Faubert (@GregFaubert) July 10, 2019

Children under 40 pounds are required to sit in a proper car seat and those under eight-years-old and less than 80 pounds are required to sit in a booster.