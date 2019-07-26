It's going to feel like 38 C in Toronto this weekend

It's going to be another steamy one in Toronto this weekend as temperatures soar and the humidex swells, but it could also be one of the last super-hot stretches we see in the city all year — so live up your hot girl summer now, before everything cools down.

Meteorologists are calling for a high of 30 C on Saturday with a chance of showers, though it'll feel more like 35 C outdoors with the humidity.

Sunday should be just as hot, and even more humid with a "feels like" temperature of 38 C. A risk of "strong thunderstorms" is imminent on Sunday thanks to building heat and a light lake breeze.

Today be similar to yesterday - mostly sunny & hot (but not as oppressive as a week ago) w/ a low risk for an isolated late day shower/T'storm; Classic mid-summer weekend - lots of sun & highs near 30C; Low risk for a late day T'storm Saturday; Higher risk for a T'storm on Sunday pic.twitter.com/rSaMAAW372 — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) July 26, 2019

"While it's not expected to be another surge of deep, tropical moisture for southern Ontario, signs point to another humid, sticky weekend across the region," writes the Weather Network.

"The warm and humid conditions are expected to spill into next week as well, with the threat for more active and unsettled weather likely to persist through Tuesday."

By next weekend, a potential cold front is expected to cross Southern Ontario, and while the timing is still uncertain, meteorologists expect "a cooler pattern" to develop through mid-August.